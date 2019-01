Suspect At Large Following Indian Wells Bank Robbery

A man robbed a bank in Indian Wells Wednesday and escaped on foot, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to Pacific Western Bank at 74750 Highway 111.

A man handed a note to a teller demanding money and was handed an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators, who did not disclose whether he was armed. He fled on foot before deputies arrived.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released.