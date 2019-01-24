Child Safe After Possible Abduction Thursday

A boy who was potentially abducted by his father in Coachella today was found safe.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. from a woman about a possible domestic disturbance in the area of 52nd Avenue and Calhoun Street. A woman who was in a car with the suspect and the suspect’s son called the police after exiting the vehicle. It is unclear what prompted the call or what connection, if any, exists between the woman and the man or his son.

When the police arrived on scene, the man had already left the area with the boy, whose age was not disclosed. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle in Coachella.

”Shortly after, law enforcement made telephone contact with the juvenile, who stated he was no longer with the male (his father), but confirmed he was safe and uninjured,” according to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was located later in an Indio parking lot, but the suspect was not there. Officers are investigating the situation and searching for the man in Indio.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department was unable to provide further information, including a physical description of the suspect, at this time.