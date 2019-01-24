CHP Warns of Roadside Scammers Targeting Good Samaritans

The California Highway Patrol is issuing a warning to the public to be aware of scammers who are pulling off on the sides of roads in supposed distress and targeting unsuspecting good Samaritans.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the CHP Central Division stated that the law enforcement agency has received a number of calls over the last few months regarding people who are flagging down motorists and asking for gas money in exchange for jewelry that is labeled as 18-karat and shown off as being worth more than the amount of money desired but is actually fake.

The people behind the scam are also sharing “elaborate” stories, such as having their wallet stolen or having a loved one in the hospital in need of surgery, when they tell people why they need the money, according to the CHP.

The suspects have been reported to be working as a group or family, and they typically have young children with them, according to the CHP. They reportedly dress in professional attire, speak with a thick accent, may be from Romania and use SUV-type vehicles most of the time.

In the comments section of the CHP’s Facebook post, people reported encountering the scamming issue in various cities across California.