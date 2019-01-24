Monsignor Lincoln Shares Kaye Ballard’s Last Moments as Memorial is Set

“She was smiling, she honestly was,” says Monsignor Howard Lincoln of Sacred Heart Church who was welcomed at Kaye Ballard’s bedside at her home in Rancho Mirage during the last moments of her life.

“She didn’t remotely look 93 and when I was with her she was happy and I think that she died I hope with some joy in her heart and she died in peace,” says Lincoln.

The legendary star, who graced the stage, screens big and small, was known for her comedic wit and timing.

Lincoln shares with a smile that it’s a gift she had right up to the end, “You need to go with me to New Jersey is what she said.”

He feels privileged to preside over a public memorial service that will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert.

“Gracious what a full life she led, 60 years in show business and it’s a honor to for us to celebrate the life here in the church for somebody who gave so much enjoyment to so many people, including me,” he says.

And hopes her family, friends and fans find comfort in knowing her star will shine forever, “This is not the end, this is the beginning, her life is not ended, her life has changed and it’s changed infinitely for the better beyond our imagination.”