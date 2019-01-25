Deputies Rally for Colleague Injured in Training Accident

One of the proudest moments of 30-year-old Jay Youngblood’s life was the day he became a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy. His father pinned the badge on his uniform.

“It was awesome, it was probably one of the greatest memories of my life,” says Jay.

After serving in the military he fulfilled his lifelong dream.

“My dad was police officer for Banning and I grew up around law enforcement and ever since I could remember I wanted to be a cop when I grew up,” he says.

He says one of the lowest points in his life was the day that was taken away, “July 24, last year I was involved in a motorcycle accident on duty training to be a motorcycle officer, and left me paralyzed from the chest down.”

Adjusting to a new normal has been a struggle but that’s not holding him back, “Not that I can’t do it it’s just that i have to find new ways to do it.”

But it’s hard when everything around you is working against you.

“I can’t even open this door to get to the other side so if something’s up high I can’t get to it,” says Jay as he tries to open the refrigerator door that is blocked by his chair and pins him against the kitchen island.

His colleagues at RSO have been rallying for him. They want to help raise money to remodel his home. All proceeds from their Women in Law Enforcement’s football tournament will go to help Jay.

“It means a lot … I really appreciate that and I appreciate all the love and support that I’m getting,” he says.

And that’s all you need sometimes: love and hope.

“I love Jay very much, he’s the love of my life … we know it will take a miracle again but we believe that he can get there,” says his girlfriend Jessica Musicant.

“Never give up that hope,” adds Jay.

Women in Law Enforcement Tournament Benefiting Jay Youngblood:

Location: Riverside Community College

4800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Time: 9 a.m.

Cost: $12

Various law enforcement agencies will participate in the event for the whole family, there will be food, S.W.A.T. and K9 demonstrations.