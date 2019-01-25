Leave the Kids at Home: Virgin to Launch Adults-Only Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages is the latest travel-related company in Sir Richard Branson’s empire. The inaugural boat, the “Scarlet Lady,” will be an adults-only cruise line sailing from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020. Future itineraries will include trips to Cuba. Amenities on board were designed with the 18+ traveler in mind. A tattoo parlor, mani-pedi spa, nightclub and group fitness classes are just some of the offerings.

This rendering shows an outdoor deck where sailors can drink, tan, swim or socialize.

In this rendering, daybeds and lounge chairs on the deck face the ocean.

Mani-pedi stations in the ship’s spa.

Spin bikes in the gym where group fitness classes take place.

Guests can choose from 20+ intimate eateries on board with all restaurants included within the voyage fare.

One of two “massive suites” aboard the Scarlet Lady. These 2,147 square foot suites have their own music room stocked with guitars and an amplifier. At the center is a circular oversized couch set up, not far from the adjacent in-room bar.

The Massive Suite’s larger-than-life terrace contains a private hot tub, a Peek-a-View outdoor shower, a circular conversation pit, a lookout point with stargazing loungers and two full-length hammocks.

A rendering of the ship’s oyster bar.

The entrance to the vibrant restaurant, “Razzle Dazzle,” where travelers can attend drag brunch. The restaurant features a “nice” menu with vegetarian and vegan items and a “naughty” menu with meat and alcohol.

A rendering of a nightclub/lounge equipped with a stage and massive speakers.

A rendering of the front of the “Scarlet Lady” ship sailing in the ocean.

A rendering of the back of the “Scarlet Lady” ship sailing in the ocean.

All photos Courtesy of Virgin Voyages.