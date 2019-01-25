Police Chase Leads To Arrest And Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle

A probationer was arrested after leading police on chase in a stolen vehicle from Palm Springs to Banning Friday, police said.

Officers attempted to approach a suspicious vehicle in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and E. San Rafael Road around 9:20 a.m., according to a Palm Springs Police Department statement. But the driver, later identified as Adrian Rosales, 26, of Riverside, went through a red light, prompting a chase north on Indian Canyon and then westbound onto Interstate 10, police said.

The suspect exited the freeway at the 22nd Street off-ramp in Banning, stopped in a fast-food restaurant parking lot and abandoned the vehicle, but was “located a short distance away by officers assisting from the California Highway Patrol and Banning Police Department,” according to the PSPD statement.

A records check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Riverside on Jan. 7.

Rosales was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and was on probation in Riverside County, according to police.

Rosales was taken to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility to be booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving a stolen vehicle, evading police and violating probation.