St. Pete woman gets life in prison for trafficking 14-year-old girl

A St. Pete woman who trafficked a 14-year-old girl for commercial sex was sentenced to life in prison.

Katilia Brekeysha Seymour, 35, was convicted Jan. 24 of one felony count of human trafficking of a minor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Seymour in Oct. 2016, when the victim informed them she had been having sex with men for money.

Detectives said Seymour allegedly took the victim under her wing after she ran away from home and rented the girl a motel room. In return, the victim “agreed to engage in prostitution,” authorities said in a news release.

Investigators say the child was photographed wearing only underwear and a tank top. Seymour then posted the photos on the website Backpage.com “for the purpose of promoting prostitution.”

A number of men responded to the advertisement and each paid $180 to have sex with the child. Seymour would take a 50 percent cut of the money, according to detectives.

Investigators were able to corroborate the victim’s allegations and Seymour was arrested Oct. 28, 2016 and charged with human trafficking (child under 18).

Seymour was found guilty Thursday of human trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.