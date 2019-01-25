Young pit bull mix recovering after being found beaten, burned, spray-painted in alley

A young pit bull mix found tied with an electrical cord to a fence in California was beaten so badly she suffered seizures.

KTLA reports the dog, now named Avery, was found near another dog that did not survive.

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, which responded to recover her from the Watts alleyway where she was left, said she was recovering remarkably well.

“She had clearly been beaten and spray-painted and had a lot of injuries,” said Ellie Roberto, director of the organization. “The other dog, unfortunately, was not found alive.”

Avery has been suffering from seizures.

“Her main problem was head trauma from the beating, lack of oxygen to brain, which was from the strangulation,” said vet Brian McGrath.

McGrath was able to reduce Avery’s brain swelling and tend to her other injuries.

“When she came she had an electrical cord around neck that they were using to basically try and hang her,” he said. “So she has lacerations on neck and some damage to her esophagus and throat.”

Avery is also suffering from mange and is severely malnourished. In addition to the spray paint, her eyes have chemical burns from an unknown substance and she has a hole in one of her paws.

Marc Ching, founder of Animal Hope and Wellness, believes she was likely assaulted as part of a gang initiation. The case has been reported to Los Angeles police.

“To know a person could do that to an animal is obviously disheartening to the entire human race,” Ching said.

To donate to Avery’s ongoing medical care, visit the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s website.