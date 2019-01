Xavier Prep Boys Basketball Takes Back Kings of Cook Street Title

The Xavier Prep Saints traveled to Palm Desert High School to upset the Aztecs in a 57-55 thriller. The victory crowns the Saints “Kings of Cook Street” as both schools live on the same street.

DEL Boys Basketball Final Scores:

Xavier Prep 57 Palm Desert 55

Palm Springs 79, Rancho Mirage 64

La Quinta 67, Shadow Hills 89