Man arrested for murder at a mobile home park in La Quinta

A desert local was arrested for murder after authorities found the body of a dead woman inside a home in Dune Palms Mobile Estates in La Quinta.

Around 5:49 a.m., officers from La Quinta Police Department were conducting a welfare check in the 46400 block of Dune Palms Dr., La Quinta when they located a deceased woman with “obvious trauma” inside a trailer home.

Residents in this La Quinta neighborhood were shocked to see several police cars and forensic services trucks. One neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the family living in that mobile home was friendly but reserved.

“They were cool people, just never really talked to them,” he said. “They were on their own.”

He described the neighborhood as calm with “a bunch of little kids running around.”

Another neighbor said a family of six lived in that home with children between one and seven years old.

The suspect Jose Meza, 27, was booked at the jail in Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation, and the victim’s identity has yet to be released.