Indio Named a Location for Desert X 2019

Desert X is one of the most anticipated art exhibitions of the year, garnering attention from artists and art-lovers across the world. Monday morning Desert X announced the participating artists, opening event schedule and locations.

For all information on the event, visit: https://www.desertx.org/

Whether it’s a mirror house, trippy billboards, or the all-famous Shybot, Coachella Valley’s Desert X art exhibition is always eye-catching. The fairly new event is trying to diversify its experience including its three locations: Palm Springs, Palm Desert and now, Indio.

An empty building located on Miles Avenue in Indio, will soon be packed with Desert X attendees.

“I think it’s a great location,” councilmember Waymond Fermon said. “We’re revamping the city with a lot of artwork, you’ll see that nationally our work empowers the people, it’s cultural.”

A native to Indio, Fermon said the city of festivals is on the upswing and Desert X will only accelerate the process.

“The downtown area is going to be revamped here soon and we’re just eagerly anticipating Desert X to come in,” Fermon said.

Right around the corner is the coachella valley arts center which Fermon said will also get busy during the art exhibition.

Douglas Holmes, the owner of PJ’s Desert Trophies and Gifts, said being across the street from the Desert X location most likely won’t make a difference for his business.

“We just recognize it isn’t what brings business to our store,” Holmes said.

No traffic in to the store but lots of traffic on the streets which has posed problems in the past such as roadblocks in neighborhoods near the mirror house in 2017.

As the event inches closer, participating cities are looking into how to make the event as seamless as possible for everyone.

Desert X opens Saturday, February 9 and goes until Sunday, April 21.