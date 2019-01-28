Missing dog returns home with two new friends he’d made along the way

A runaway dog returned home to his owners with two new friends in tow – and, unsurprisingly, the story has gone viral.

Kyle Krier was worried he would never see his black Labrador, Bo, again after he disappeared out of the backdoor of the family’s Kansas home earlier this month. But Bo’s big adventure was short-lived.

Krier said Bo returned home the following day, along with a dog and a goat he had befriended while he was away.

“My wife Laura told me there was another white dog in our yard and Bo took off and would not come back,” he wrote. “We looked all over the place for him and could not find him. We decided to go home and wait for him to come back but he never did. I went out in the morning to look for him and found no sign of him anywhere.”

His wife then received a call from a local who had spotted Bo playing in a field nearby with a white Labrador and a goat.

Krier quickly jumped in his truck and drove 6 miles to the spot where his pet had last been seen.

As Krier parked, Bo recognized his owner’s truck and ran toward him. Krier filmed the heartwarming moment the pair were reunited, along with the Labrador’s new friends running behind him.

The dog quickly jumped into the vehicle, followed by the white Labrador and, with a little encouragement, the goat.

“Hey goat, you wanna get in my truck, too?” Krier is heard asking in the video. “Hop in! Get in the back. Just make yourself at home.”

Krier’s video has since gone viral, and Bo’s new friends turned out to be two very friendly neighbors.

Check out another incredible animal reunion in the related video above.