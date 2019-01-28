Mueller investigation near completion, acting AG Whitaker says

Special counsel Robert Mueller has almost finished up his nearly two-year investigation into collusion and Russian interference in the 2016 election, the acting attorney general said Monday.

“The investigation is, I think, close to being completed, and I hope that we can get the report from [Special Counsel] Mueller as soon we — as possible,” acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said during a news conference after announcing criminal charges against one of China’s largest telecommunications companies.

“I have been fully briefed on the investigation, and I look forward to director Mueller delivering the report, and I really am not going to talk about an open and ongoing investigation otherwise,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.