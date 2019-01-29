Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dies at 66: Reports

Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram has died at age 66, according to multiple media reports. The news was first reported by Tuesday by Ingram’s longtime friend and creative partner Debbie Allen on social media.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Allen wrote. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

The exact details of when or how Ingram died are unknown.

According to Billboard.com Ingram won two Grammy awards during his career: His song “One Hundred Ways” won best male R&B performance in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984. Ingram was also nominated for back-to-back best original song Oscars in 1993 and 1994, for co-writing “The Day I Fall in Love” from Beethoven’s 2nd and “Look What Love Has Done” from Junior.

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Sending you love. Today the world lost a genius. James Ingram was a musician, artist, and humanitarian. He will be remembered for his brilliance and kind heart. https://t.co/t8JtEpygKO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up on James Ingram. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2019

RIP sweet James Ingram. Hearing your voice sing words and notes I made up is a gift I will cherish always. And I will never forget the laughs. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 29, 2019

As news of Ingram’s death spread other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Grammy winner.