Here’s how to make sure you’re properly cleaning your Instant Pot

If you’ve been loving your Instant Pot, you’re probably wondering what’s the best way to give it a good deep cleaning right about now. There are quite a few nooks, crannies and surfaces on the nifty gizmo, after all, which makes it a bit tricky to give it a thorough cleaning.

You’re certainly not the only one with Instant Pot cleaning questions. In fact, one user claims she recently found an infestation of maggots growing in her condensation collector after she forgot to clean the obscure area, according to MyRecipes.com. Yuck!

While it’s possible for this to happen to anyone, the gross situation can be easily avoided. To prevent any grody buildup on your Instant Pot, you simply need to give the appliance a good washing after every meal you cook with it.

Specifically, there are eight main parts you’ll want to clean after every use, according to Subbu Cooks. The inner pot, base, trivet, lid, silicone ring, pressure valve, condensation collector and anti-block shield are the areas that can become problematic if skipped over.

If you’ve noticed a lingering smell in your Instant Pot, it’s likely coming from the silicone ring, which can hold onto food odors. After you take it out to clean, just make sure the ring is properly positioned when you put it back in, otherwise the pressure cooker won’t be correctly sealed. You can also buy inexpensive replacement rings if your original just isn’t cutting it anymore.

Stains may build up over time, but that’s an easy fix. Just wash them away with a little white vinegar, according to PressureCookRecipes.com. Vinegar will also help to wash away any other residual smells.

Here are four more tips to ensure your Instant Pot is perfectly clean after every use:

Always unplug and let the appliance cool down before cleaning.

You can clean the inner pot, steam rack and lid (with the anti-block shield removed) in the dishwasher.

You should hand-wash the anti-block shield, sealing ring and condensation collector with warm, soapy water.

Avoid getting the cooker base wet. You can give the cooker base a refresh with a damp cloth.

Get more care and cleaning tips at InstantPot.com and check out these easy Instant Pot dinner recipes for more ideas.