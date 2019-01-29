Machete Wielding Man In Skeleton Mask On The Run After Circle K Robbery

A bandit wearing a skeleton facemask and carrying a machete confronted an Indio convenience store clerk Tuesday, police reported.

The holdup at the Circle K store at 79-985 Highway 111 was reported just after 3 a.m. Responding officers were told that the suspect entered the store wearing the facemask and approached an employee, who fled the building through the emergency exit, leaving the suspect alone inside, said Indio police Sgt. Dan Marshall.

Investigators believe the unidentified suspect attempted to get money out of the cash register, but it is not clear if he was successful. He may have stolen some cigarettes before fleeing, and was last seen running northbound through the parking lot toward Highway 111, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police asked anyone who has information about the armed robbery to call (760) 391-4057 or give an anonymous tip to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.