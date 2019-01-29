Police: Man thought he stole opioids, took laxatives instead

A Central Florida man accused of stealing from the home where he was staying probably wishes he hadn’t done what he did.

Peter Emery, 56, quickly learned he hadn’t stolen opioids at all. Instead, the laxatives he took probably sent him running to the bathroom.

According to the arrest report, Emery was caught on video last week “entering the victim’s lock box” at the Pinellas Park home and pouring pills into his hand.

The pills were labeled hydrocodone-acetaminophen, which is a pain medication that can be highly addictive.

Inside the bottle, however, was Equate brand Gentle Laxative.

Emery was arrested and booked on a felony charge and probation violation charges.