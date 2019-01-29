President Trump backs push for Bible classes in schools

President Trump has given his blessing on Bible literacy classes in the U.S.

Trump on Monday voiced his support on social media, tweeting “Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!”

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

USA Today reported last week that several states — including North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia, and Florida — have introduced measures in support of Bible literacy classes on the New and Old Testaments.

The publication says the proposals would require or encourage public schools to offer elective classes on the Bible, with a focus on its historical significance.

However, critics of the measures argue they could violate the constitutional separation between church and state, according to USA Today.