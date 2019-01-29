Referee Collapses, Dies During Local High School Soccer Game

A referee passed away Monday evening during a soccer game at Rancho Mirage High School.

69-year-old Michael Devenish collapsed on the field during a junior varsity game between Xavier Prep and Rancho Mirage, according to The Desert Sun. Reports indicate that coaches called 911 immediately after running to Devenish, who was unresponsive.

Devenish was loaded into an ambulance after about 15 to 20 minutes of being unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not yet been released.

According to The Desert Sun, Michael and his wife Sharon owned a top-50 interior design firm in the United States. This was the first season Michael served as a referee in the Coachella Valley.

Andrew John of The Desert Sun contributed to this report. Photo Credit: CVSOA/DVSRA