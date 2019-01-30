Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival Highlights WWII

The Rancho Mirage Library will host about ninety sessions for the writer’s festival from January 30 to February 1. The event brings in thousands of authors and readers, allowing them an intimate and eye-opening experience.

Five hundred passes sold in three hours when tickets went on sale, Executive Producer Debbie Green said.

“We started the festival with Tom Hanks, we’re closing the festival with Sally Field and tomorrow afternoon, in his first public appearance since leaving office, will be governor Jerry Brown,” Green said.

The theme is World War II due to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Fittingly, many of the authors attending are experts on the topic. Jay Winik, a New York Times best selling author, is one of them.

“My book, 1944, is about a pivotal time period in World War II when Franklin Roosevelt was sick and dying and yet two of the most significant things of the war would happen,” Winik said. “One was the profound military event, the D-Day invasion would happen and the really gut-wrenching incident of up to a million Hungarian jews being burned of the fires of Auschwitz.”

Winik, along with 45 other authors, have sessions at the festival.

“I’ve never been to one that I haven’t learned something and felt like I was very enriched,” Cassandra Dotzler, an attendee of the festival, said.

“The thing we want as writers is to bring our work to the public at large,” Winik said. “What better place to do it, than sunny California in Rancho Mirage.”

Talks from the festival can be viewed on their website in a few weeks, Green said. Tickets for next year go on sale for at 9 a.m. on March 1.

For more information on the festival visit: http://www.rmwritersfest.org/