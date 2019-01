Suspect Wanted for Child Abduction in Indio

On Tuesday, a 16 year old female was being released from an Indio mental health care facility and into Social Services care. As the case worker escorted the juvenile to the vehicle, Dove approached and pepper sprayed the case worker.

Dove and the juvenile fled in a gold colored 1993 Ford Escort wagon in an unknown direction. Last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a front zipper and grey sweatpants.

This information did not meet Amber Alert criteria.