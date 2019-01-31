Shelter: Dog froze to death in doghouse before owner threw it in dumpster

Warning: Details and images linked in this article are disturbing.

A dog apparently froze to death in freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills in Indiana Wednesday.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted the dog’s heart-wrenching story on Facebook.

According to the IndyStar, the dog was discovered in a dumpster outside an Indianapolis apartment building after police received an anonymous tip to check on the welfare of the animal.

Warning: The link below leads to a post that includes graphic images.

“Our last call was the hardest one to stomach, and definitely one that will stay with me forever. We encountered a dog owner who left his dog outside, letting it freeze overnight to a cold wooden doghouse outside. The only thing blocking the cold, bitter air was a towel,” shelter workers posted on Facebook. “While that is truly horrific, what the owner did next is even worse. He picked up the dog and threw it away in a dumpster, as if its life meant nothing. When we found the dog, it was emaciated and covered in trash. The small area where the dog spent its last hours had a frozen water bowl and gave you a glimmer of the painful days and nights it suffered before freezing to the ground of its doghouse.”

The post also details multiple other animals that suffered close calls, that may have died if they had not been rescued. Rescuers described one dog that was “shivering and clearly terrified” when they found it.

“Despite all of the warnings, people are still leaving animals outside in these deadly temperatures. The animals we encountered today, can’t tell their stories, that’s why we need to be their voice,” the post reads. “We talk about the seriousness of bringing animals inside in these dangerous temperatures in hopes that pet owners will do the right thing.”