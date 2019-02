Your Health Matters: OAT Test

Often times many of us may be dealing with a health issue for which there’s no known cause, an idiopathic condition. Thorough exams and testing can be done, and still, there may be no answers. Many with chronic illnesses often excrete abnormal organic acids in their urine.

Enter the organic acids test, or OAT. The potential key for unlocking the answers to any number of health issues.