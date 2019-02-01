Man Caught on Video Faking Fall To Be Charged With Fraud

A New Jersey man who claimed he hurt himself slipping on ice cubes actually threw the cubes onto the floor and lay down on top of them to make it look like he’d fallen, surveillance video shows.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, of Randolph, filed an insurance claim between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 of last year alleging he’d injured himself after slipping and falling in the cafeteria at a business in Woodbridge, Middlesex County prosecutors said.

Goldinsky is an independent contractor who was performing work at the business when the incident took place, prosecutors said.

An investigation, however, found Goldinsky lied about the fall, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Goldinsky fill a plastic cup with ice cubes and toss them onto the floor of the cafeteria before pretending to fall onto his back.

Goldinsky holds onto a counter as he lowers himself to the floor, the video shows.

The New Jersey resident was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud and once count of third-degree theft by deception, prosecutors said.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement.

Goldinsky was released on a summons and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 7. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available, and no one picked up the phone at a number listed for him.