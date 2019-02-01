Palm Desert Man Held On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

A man suspected of attempted murder at a Palm Desert apartment was booked in Indio Jail early Friday.

Ryan Alkana, 32, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Thursday by the Palm Desert Police Department, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department jail records. He was booked without a set bail amount just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Palm Desert police responded to a call for “unknown trouble” at the 74000 block of Candlewood Street at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, according to the RCSD.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. The identity of the woman has not been revealed.

Investigators from the Palm Desert Police Department assumed the investigation shortly after. They found Alkana at the scene and arrested him for allegedly assaulting the victim.

No further details were provided.

Alkana is set to appear in court on Feb. 5 at the Indio Larson Justice Center.

The 32-year-old appears to have only one past charge in Riverside County on his record for speeding. The charge dates to March 2017.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the assault call Investigator Reinbolz at (760) 836-1600.