Sen. Cory Booker Announces 2020 Presidential Run

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker entered the Democratic presidential race on Friday, announcing he is running for president.

“Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose,” Booker said.

Booker is the second black candidate in a primary field that’s already historically diverse, delivered his message of unity amid an era marked by bitter political division. He announced his run on the first day of Black History Month, underscoring his consequential status as America’s potential second black president after Barack Obama.

I’m running for president. Join me on this journey. https://t.co/fEDqOVIfwh pic.twitter.com/h1FTPUYRzo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

In his announcement video, Booker invoked the fight against slavery and the role of immigration in building the nation’s character.

“The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” he said.

Booker, who grew up in Harrington Park, served as Newark mayor for more than seven years starting in 2006. Prior to his tenure in office leading New Jersey’s largest city, he founded a nonprofit organization to provide legal services for low-income families and, at age 29, served in the Newark City Council.

In 2013, he won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate and was re-elected in 2014 to a full six-year term.

Booker now serves on the Senate judiciary, foreign relations, environment and public works and small business and entrepreneurship committees.

Booker is also the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, the Senate panel responsible for overseeing Amtrak and passenger rail in the U.S.

Booker follows other Democratic senators who have also announced they are running for president in recent weeks, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris.