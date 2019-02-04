Featured Girl on Microsoft Commercial Raises Awareness for Disabilities

Some might argue the commercials were the most exciting part of the Super Bowl. Microsoft’s commercial titled “We all Win,” featured a group of kids with disabilities showing off a new video game device.

The Microsoft commercial introduced the Xbox adaptive controller. The controller is specifically made to help kids with disabilities play video games at the same caliber as everyone else.

“We can all do anything no matter what we look like,” Jordan Reeves, one of the featured kids in the commercial, said.

The thirteen-year-old was surprised with the opportunity by her mother, Jen Reeves, before the Super Bowl.

“I just fell on to the ground,” Jordan said. “It surprised me so much.”

Familiar with the television spotlight, Jordan was featured two years ago on the Rachael Ray show for her creation, Project Unicorn. The invention is a mostly 3D printed arm brace used to shoot sparkles through compressed air. She presented it to the sharks from the popular show, Shark Tank.

“It’s just been really cool to have all these opportunities to do all these cool things and to just speak up and have my voice be heard,” Jordan said.

With friends and family gathered around, Jordan soaked in the fame as millions tuned in for the commercial. Still, Jordan said her message extends further those few seconds on the big screen.

“My message is that everyone is amazing and we can all just build off of ourselves to be the best that we can be.”

The teen, alongside her supportive mother, wrote a book titled Born Just Right which will talk about her life journey. The book will be released on June 4.