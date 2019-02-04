Police Investigating Four Dead in Palm Springs

On Sunday, at about 11:40 p.m., Palm Springs Police received a call advising a traffic collision had occurred on Sunny Dunes Road near El Placer Road. Palm Springs Fire Personnel and Palm Springs Police Officers arrived and found the vehicle was occupied by three people. The three occupants inside the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene.

At about 12:15 a.m., Palm Springs Police received a call advising of a male lying in the road on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive. Officers arrived and located a male lying in the street. It appeared the male suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased upon arrival of officers. The homicide victim’s identification will not be released until next of kin is notified. Currently, police believe the victim is a resident of Palm Springs.

At this point, the two incidents are being investigated as possibly related to each other based upon the timing and proximity.

This investigation is still in it’s early stages and investigators have more questions than answers at this point. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Palm Springs Police Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.