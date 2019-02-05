IID Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power to 409 Indio Customers

More than 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in Indio temporarily lost power Tuesday due to a transformer fire.

The outage affecting 409 IID customers along Avenue 50, South Hjorth Street, Avenue 49, Vilet Street, Cortez Place and Magellan Place was reported at 12:43 p.m., IID spokesman Robert Schettler said.

Schettler said the outage was caused by a transformer fire. The fire was doused and power restored to all but two customers just before 2 p.m. Repair crews remained on the scene, working to restore service to the final two customers, according to IID.