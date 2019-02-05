IID Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power to 409 Indio Customers

IID Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power to 409 Indio Customers

News Staff

More than 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in Indio temporarily lost power Tuesday due to a transformer fire.

The outage affecting 409 IID customers along Avenue 50, South Hjorth Street, Avenue 49, Vilet Street, Cortez Place and Magellan Place was reported at 12:43 p.m., IID spokesman Robert Schettler said.

Schettler said the outage was caused by a transformer fire. The fire was doused and power restored to all but two customers just before 2 p.m. Repair crews remained on the scene, working to restore service to the final two customers, according to IID.

 