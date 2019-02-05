Job Fair Being Held At The California Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

If you’re looking for a job, listen up. The California Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or CNRC is hosting their first job fair on Thursday from 10am to 1pm. Kelly Reyes, the Vice President of Business Development says they are doing this to help the community.

“We’re really excited to give people the opportunity to come in and experience CNRC and see how great of a place it is to work.”

Carmina Meza, who is the Director of Employee Development at CNRC, says working there feels like being at home.

“We are all family here. Everyone is here to help one another. I mean, CNRC is the place to be,” she added.

California Nursing and Rehab Facility is a skilled nursing facility. They accept patients that come directly out of the hospital and are in need of rehabilitation. Once patients come in, they work with them until they are ready to go home. Now, CNRC wants to continue helping out, but in a different way; and so, they are throwing this job fair.

“We are going to be accepting applications for BSN, RNs, LBNs, CNAs, maintenance, office, staff, medical records, and food service. We want to get the word out so they know that these jobs are available to them,” Kelly told NBC Palm Springs.

They are also flexible with your schedule.

“We have day shifts, evening shifts, and night shifts, and we’re also able to work with people that need to work two jobs. Our staff is really good at working with them.”

At this point, Kelly says that they are looking to hire immediately and encourages applicants to dress for success and bring their resumes.

“Bring your driver’s license, your social security card, or proof of residency and dress and be ready for an on the spot interview because we are going to conduct those on Thursday.”