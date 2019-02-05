Man Suspected of Robbing DHS Area Business in Custody

A man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of committing a commercial robbery in an unincorporated county area near Desert Hot Springs, the sheriff’s department reported.

Sheriff’s deputies who responded to a report of a robbery at an unidentified business near the 16700 block of Palm Drive around 10:30 a.m. Monday saw a man fleeing the scene, according to Sgt. Joe Ruiz.

A perimeter was established, and deputies began a search for the suspect, later identified as Anthony Kraintz, 38, of Desert Hot Springs, in a scrap yard at Palm Drive and Dillon Road, he said.

Sheriff’s K-9 and aviation units, along with Desert Hot Springs police, located Kraintz near the 66000 block of Dillon Road, about a half-mile from the reported robbery, the sergeant said.

Kraintz was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio just before 7 p.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree robbery, brandishing a deadly weapon and resisting arrest after being taken to a local hospital for unspecified “medical treatment,” according to a sheriff’s statement, which said “there were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel or the public.”

It was unclear what weapon Kraintz allegedly used during the robbery or what was stolen.

Kraintz is expected in court on Wednesday.