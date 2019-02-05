Terrifying Video Shows Moment Man Pushes Teen Onto Tracks

New video shows the terrifying moments when a 14-year-old boy is pushed onto the train tracks at a Metro subway station and the suspect’s arrest by police before he died of a heart attack at a hospital.

Husie Outing, 41, was accused of pushing a teenager onto the Red Line tracks at Metro’s Pershing Square Station on Dec. 19. The boy was pulled off the rails minutes before the train arrived, but Oting bolted. The boy was unharmed.

Minutes later, police said Outing assaulted a construction worker outside. Video shows police officers approaching Oting as he was held down by construction workers near the station.

Outing lay on the ground as officers handcuffed and tried to pick him up.

As he laid motionless, a stretcher was called in to help carry him from the scene.

Outing was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.