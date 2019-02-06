Indian Canyon Reopens Ahead Of Tour De Palm Springs

Indian Canyon Drive has reopened after being closed for several days due to heavy rains, forcing locals to find another way to the I-10.

“Went off on Gene Autry, got on the freeway, thought I was going to get gas over here, and had to go all the way around to 111 and almost broke down. So it was pretty stressful,” said Palm Springs resident Ryan Kenerly.

“It’s kind of a hassle because we have to drive around, go down over to Vista Chino, Gene Autry or over there by the tram,” said Palm Springs resident Athena Kelly.

Palm Springs public workers had their hands full after a series of storms hovered over the desert.

“It’s pretty extensive, we have a couple of tractors out there moving the sand to clear the area. so that’s why it’s a time consuming process,” said Amy Blaisdell, communications director for the city of Palm Springs.

The reopening of Indian Canyon came just in time as cyclist from around the country make their way to the desert for Tour de Palm Springs.

“Obviously we do have a big event coming up so we’re trying to move as quickly as we can,” Blaisdell said.