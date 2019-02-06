Sewer Line Break Slows Traffic Near Indian Wells

A sewer line break forced a partial street closure Wednesday on the border of Palm Desert and Indian Wells, prompting traffic delays that could continue into Thursday.

The break occurred around 11 a.m, closing the southbound lane of Washington Street at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive, according to the Coachella Valley Water District. Repair crews arrived on scene shortly after the break.

It was unclear how much sewage spilled from the ruptured line, but a district spokeswoman said the overflow had been contained and cleaned.

The southbound lane of Washington is likely to be closed until Thursday morning as crews work to repair the break, CVWD Director of Communications and Conservation Katie Evans said.

No households lost sewer service due to the break, according to CVWD.

Evans urged people to avoid the area if at all possible. Traffic delays are expected until the repair is complete.

The cause of the break is under investigation, but the age of the pipe was likely a contributing factor, Evans said.