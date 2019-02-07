10-year-old Cub Scout takes a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance

A North Carolina boy said he took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance because, “People are mean to other people of different colors.”

WNCN reports 10-year-old Liam Holmes decided to kneel at a city council meeting Monday night in Durham.

“What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors,” said Liam Holmes.

He had been invited to the meeting, along with his Cub Scout pack, to lead the pledge.

His dad, Scott Holmes, said he talked to Liam about kneeling beforehand, but he wasn’t sure if he’d follow through.

“When he did it I was really surprised and also really proud of him,” Holmes said. He later tweeted about his son’s actions, saying, “Liam took a knee when his Boy Scout troop opened the City Council Meeting with the pledge of allegiance…”

“No one saw it except the people that were watching. And the mayor noticed and he thanked me,” Liam said.

“Thank you, councilman, and thank you, scouts. To the scout that expressed his conscience by kneeling, we will say we endorse and appreciate all expressions of conscience in Durham City Council,” Mayor Steve Schewel said.

Brandon LaRoque, a lifelong scout and veteran, did not agree.

“It just blew my mind that this was Cub Scouts and politics,” he said. “Part of the scout oath is to God and your country, and I understand people have the right to freedom of speech. I just don’t understand why it has to be during the Pledge of Allegiance.”

To those who disliked his decision to kneel, Liam said: “Well, those people just don’t listen.”