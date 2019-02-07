Second Body Found In Plane Crash Outside Palm Springs

A search team Thursday located the body of a female passenger in the wreckage of a single-engine airplane that crashed about 12 miles north-northwest of Palm Springs International Airport on Tuesday.

The body of a male believed to be the pilot was recovered Wednesday inside the plane. Authorities initially thought he was the lone passenger.

The Cessna 172 that departed about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from San Gabriel Valley Airport near El Monte en route to North Las Vegas Airport crashed around 6:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances into the side of a canyon, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

The FAA notified the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department about 7 p.m. Tuesday that the pilot had not reached his destination and asked for help in locating the plane, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez.

The Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit located the wreckage in the early morning hours, he said.

The names of the victims are being withheld from the public, Vasquez said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the crash, Kenitzer said.