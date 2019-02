Shots Fired Places Thermal School on Lockdown, Reports Unfounded

Westside Elementary School in Thermal has been placed on lockdown in response to reports of possible gunfire heard by school staffers, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies have not found a shooter and have not confirmed that any shots were fired, according to Deputy Mike Vasquez.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted soon, Vasquez says.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.