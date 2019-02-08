10-Year-Old Boy Shot in the Cheek in Freeway Shooting

A 10-year-old boy was injured Thursday when the vehicle the child was in was struck by gunfire on a freeway in the Cajon Pass, officials said.

The boy was shot in the cheek and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center’s pediatrics center in critical condition, but stable, condition. The woman driver, who was the boy’s aunt, and her baby were also in the vehicle but they were not injured.

Police believe that the motive of the shooting could have been road rage, but they continue to investigate.

The California Highway Patrol received the call at around 9:05 p.m. and shut down the 215 and 15 freeways to investigate. An offramp was also closed.