Fugitive wanted on 800+ counts of child rape captured in Florida

A Pennsylvania man who fled after authorities charged him with 865 counts of child rape was arrested in Florida after nearly a month on the run.

Garrick Landon Bloom was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Shippenville, Pennsylvania for child rape.

The 46-year-old is accused of grooming and assaulting a boy for several years since the child was age 5.

Bloom fled the area after warrants were issued for his arrest on Jan. 16.

On Thursday, he was captured by U.S. Marshals outside of the Kearney Center, a homeless shelter in Tallahassee.

Bloom is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility pending extradition back to Pennsylvania to face the following charges: