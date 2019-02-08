Man Shot, Killed in Confrontation with Banning Cops

An investigation was underway Friday into the fatal shooting of a suspect during a confrontation with Banning police officers, none of whom were injured.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Blanchard Street, near Theodore Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, whose detectives were asked to handle the investigation.

Sgt. Ben Ramirez said Banning patrolmen were summoned to a residence to investigate a disturbance and encountered a hostile suspect, whose name was not released, in front of the property.

“During attempts to detain the male, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Ramirez said.

The sergeant declined to go into further detail regarding the circumstances, including whether the man was armed.

The suspect was taken to a trauma center, where he died a short time later.

No officers required medical treatment, according to Ramirez.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating what happened.

It was not immediately clear whether the officers involved had been placed on administrative leave, as is the usual protocol in shootings involving law enforcement personnel.