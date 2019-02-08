More than 600 Attend Stagecoach and Coachella Job Fair

It is the event of the year and hundreds of locals want to work in it, Goldenvoice is hiring employees for Stagecoach and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but many of those applying are interest in access to the festival rather than the job title.

Bader Sulieman is a student at San Diego State University and he traveled with a group of friends for a chance to get a job inside the festivals.

Sulieman said, “We just made the trip out here cause we figured why not get into Coachella for free and work and it will be a good time we’re all really close friends.”

A Goldenvoice official said the majority of new hires will work for the “resources” department, which is in charge of changing trash bags and keeping the polo grounds clean.

Melissa Flores is a local from La Quinta and she wants to work at the festival but worries about working under the desert heat.

Flores said, “Well hopefully I get the silent disco that’s indoor, so that’s why I chose that.”

The employees may be placed anywhere inside the more than 70 acres Empire Polo, and at times be positioned nowhere near the stage.

But regardless of where the employees get places, getting inside the festival is half the battle.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins on April 12 – 21, while Stagecoach begins on April 26.