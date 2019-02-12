3 Die in Head-On Crash in Valley Center, 1 Person Flees: CHP

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on a Valley Center roadway Tuesday morning and California Highway Patrol officers are now searching for the sole survivor.

A white pickup truck and a black tow truck crashed on a curvy portion of Valley Center Road near Lilac Road, several miles southwest of Harrah’s Resort and Casino, CHP said.

Three people inside the white pickup truck died in the collision according to the California Highway Patrol.

A fourth person, believed to be the only one wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, ran away from the crash site, CHP said.

Officers were actively searching for the individual mid-morning Tuesday.

Footage of the scene from SkyRanger 7 showed the white truck with a crushed hood dozens of feet from the black tow truck. Debris was strewn across the roadway, which runs against a cliff.

The tow-truck driver was left with minor injuries and transported to Palomar Medical Center.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, local firefighters and CHP all responded to the two-car crash at about 6:15 a.m.

Both directions of Valley Center Road were closed to traffic shortly after and a SigAlert was issued.