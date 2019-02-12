Free Citizenship And Immigration Information Session In Palm Springs

A free information session from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which will cover topics ranging from immigration scams to citizenship eligibility, will be held in Palm Springs Tuesday.

The USCIS event, known as Information Booth Mexican Consulate on Wheels, will provide the public an opportunity to ask community relations officers general immigration questions in both English and Spanish, USCIS Public Affairs Officer Claire Nicholson said. Officials will be able to answer questions about eligibility for citizenship, residency requirements, application forms and fees, immigration scams and the English and civic tests.

The session is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 1717 E. Vista Chino, Suite J, with free educational materials provided by the USCIS officials.

The Palm Springs session is one in a series of immigration and citizenship outreach programs provided by USCIS that will take place throughout Southern California in February, with a final informational session scheduled for Feb. 28 in Coachella.