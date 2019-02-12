Local Jewelry Curator to Feature Chanel Collection at Modernism Show and Sale

Modernism Week brings designers, curators, collectors and spectators of everything midcentury modern from all over the world together in the valley. This is Carlos King’s time to shine, he’s the owner of Gallery 24 Jewelry, a designer and curator of everything that sparkles.

“I’m bringing back the glamour here in Palm Springs here in the 40s, 50s and 60s,” says King.

He says we don’t often think of jewelry when we think of modernism, “When you think of jewelry there was jewelry that was created during that period of time that reflects the time the era … it’s consistent with architecture, art, sculpture.”

He says his love of collecting comes from his late mother and he is now sought after by world collectors, including museums, looking for that special piece, “I work with celebrities, I work with foreign diplomats, ambassadors, my list of clients is really long and you know, I give them something different and that’s what they like something that nobody else is going to have.”

He travels three times a year to Paris to source his one of a kind pieces. He specializes in Chanel costume jewelry.

He will be featuring an important Chanel collection at this year’s Modernism Show and Sale.

“Everybody knows Chanel and Chanel means luxury,” he says.

He says the show will include a piece you can only see there worth over $15,000, “A piece that was owned by Coco Chanel and she wore it right before she died and I have a photograph of her wearing it at the Ritz Carlton in Paris so that piece will be there and it’s available for sale

He says Coco Chanel is important to modernism because she revolutionized fashion for the modern woman, “She influenced fashion from pants for women, the little black dress, jackets hats to accessorizing yourself with costume jewelry and mixing it with fine, she made it socially acceptable.”

Modernism is about making a statement without the fuss. He says the right piece can make anyone feel special.

Modernism Week starts February 14, 2019.

For tickets and information click here: Modernism Week