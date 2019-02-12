Newborn Found on California Road in Frigid Temperatures

Authorities are seeking the mother of a newborn girl found in the middle of a rural road in Central California in near-freezing temperatures.

KFSN-TV reports the hours-old baby was wearing only a onesie when a newspaper carrier found her before dawn Monday on the center line of the road in Madera County.

The carrier, Aurelio Fuentes, told the Fresno Bee her umbilical cord was still attached.

The child is hospitalized in good condition and is expected to fully recover.

Sheriff’s officials say a man walking around 4:30 a.m. was approached by a woman in a white SUV who asked him to take her baby. He refused and suggested she take the newborn to a fire station or hospital.

The newspaper carrier found the girl a short time later.