San Diego County Officials Vote to Sue Trump Administration Over Handling of Asylum-Seekers

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to sue the Trump administration over its handling of asylum-seekers.

The chair of the board released a brief statement regarding the vote taken in closed session.

“The Trump administration created this crisis by releasing asylum-seeking families into our community without providing critical resources or even places to shelter,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob. “The federal government has failed to consider the impact of its own actions on public health and safety, and the lawsuit is an effort to hold the feds accountable.”

Last month, several supervisors expressed concern that the county has been tasked with providing health services to migrants.

The board agreed to lease a former county courthouse as temporary housing for asylum seekers.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network (SDRRN) will lease the building on Sixth Avenue for $1 through a public-private partnership that extends no longer than Dec. 31, 2019, according to the board.

Once released from ICE custody, migrants typically stay in the SDRRN shelter for 24 to 48 hours before moving on to more permanent housing with relatives or sponsors.

Some days the organization sees up to 200 migrants released at one time. Other days, it’s as few as 20, the group said.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher issued the following statement after the board’s vote to sue the Trump administration:

Jacob has said that she expects the county’s costs for servicing asylum seekers to be in the millions by the end of the year.

“While we wait for the courts to weigh in, San Diego County will not abandon asylum seekers. We are committed to continuing our work with the San Diego Rapid Response Network and the State of California to ensure humane and compassionate treatment for all,” Fletcher said.