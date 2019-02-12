Two Brothers Arrested for Alleged Murder of Moreno Valley Girl

Two Hesperia brothers suspected of killing a 16-year- old Moreno Valley girl who went missing a month ago were in custody Tuesday.

Gary Anthony Shover, 21, and Owen Skyler Shover, 18, both of Hesperia, were arrested Monday night on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of Aranda Briones.

“We can confirm that the individuals were booked for murder, but further details will not be released at this time,” Riverside County sheriff’s spokesman Mike Vasquez told City News Service.

According to jail records, the men were taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. Monday at a residence on Grevillea Street, near Old Ranch Road, in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s detectives made the arrests after serving a warrant at the location.

Briones was last seen Jan. 13 in Moreno Valley Community Park at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Frederick Street, where she had been visiting friends.

Her family and friends have been searching for her since, distributing flyers throughout the city bearing her photograph and other information.

Sheriff Chad Bianco told The Press-Enterprise that Owen Shover had a prior relationship with the girl, whose body has not been found.

A neighbor of the Shovers told NBC4 in Los Angeles that sheriff’s deputies had been to the brothers’ home multiple times in recent weeks, and at one point they could be seen digging up clothing and blankets in the backyard.