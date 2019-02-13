Evacuation Warnings Issued for Additional Communities Ahead of Whopper Storm

A powerful storm likely to trigger flash flooding, mud and debris flows over the next two days in some areas of the Inland Empire prompted Riverside County public safety officials to issue voluntary evacuation warnings Wednesday for neighborhoods near Lake Elsinore and around Idyllwild.

The locations were impacted by the Holy and Cranston fires, respectively, in August.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued evacuation warnings — which are strictly advisory but urge recipients to leave — for the Apple Canyon, Fleming Ranch, Hurkey Creek and Strawberry Creek communities. The areas generally parallel state Routes 74 and 243 between Lake Hemet and Idyllwild, where the 13,000-acre Cranston Fire consumed large swaths of wilderness in the San Bernardino National Forest.

A care and reception center has been established at Idyllwild School, 26700 Highway 243.

The arson fire left properties exposed to mud and debris flows, during which “boulders and trees (may come) crashing down hillsides,” according to an EMD statement.

The agency recommended voluntary evacuations Tuesday for areas fronting the burn scar areas from the 23,000-acre Holy Fire within the Cleveland National Forest, around Lake Elsinore and the Temescal Valley. Residents of the following neighborhoods were advised to leave: Amorose, Alberhill, Alvarado-A, Glen Eden, Glen Ivy-A, Glen Ivy-B, Grace, Horsethief-A, Laguna-A, Lakeside-A, Maitri, McVicker-A, Rice and Withrow-A. The order was extended Wednesday to the Horsethief-B neighborhood.

A wide area skirting the eastern boundary of the national forest was left exposed to potential flood damage because of the deliberately set fire, which denuded steep terrain below Santiago Peak, permitting water to flow unchecked onto lower slopes where subdivisions are situated.

County officials urged residents to check maps at http://www.RivCoReady.org/StormReady to determine if they are in an evacuation area. Residents can also sign up for emergency alert notifications via the website.

The National Weather Service posted a flash flood watch for the Riverside County mountains, valleys and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning that will be in effect from late Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. A high wind warning will also be in effect in the county mountains from Wednesday afternoon through 10 p.m. Thursday. The Coachella Valley was not included in either advisory.

A massive trough of low pressure loaded with energy from the Gulf of Alaska and a disturbance farther south in the Pacific will blanket the region into Thursday night, according to the NWS.

The system will bring steady rain, with the heaviest amounts Thursday, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

The Riverside metropolitan area and Lake Elsinore are forecast to get up to four-tenths of an inch of rainfall Wednesday, while up to six-tenths of an inch is expected in the San Gorgonio Pass, and the Coachella Valley will receive around one-tenth of an inch, forecasters said. Idyllwild and Pine Cove could get up to 2 inches of precipitation.

Snow levels will remain above 9,000 feet, Miller said.

South to southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching 65 mph, are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, according to the NWS.

During a three-part storm series between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, the EMD issued mandatory evacuation orders covering the Glen Ivy, Horsethief Canyon and McVicker Park communities on the north side of Lake Elsinore and south of El Cerrito, along Interstate 15.

Mud and debris flows prompted several street closures, but no significant damage was reported in connection with the storms.