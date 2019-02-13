Fugitive Wanted in LA Sex Assault is Shot and Killed at North Carolina Motel

The cross-country search for a fugitive wanted in an armed sexual assault of a woman in her West Los Angeles home and other assaults in Southern California came to an end when he was shot and killed by federal agents at a North Carolina motel.

Details about the operation that led to the shooting death of Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, were not immediately available. He was on the FBI’s Top-10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, accused of sexually assaulting a woman and striking her in the head with a gun during a July 13, 2017 burglary in West Los Angeles.

Carlson also was sought in a September 2017 West LA assault and linked to two other assaults in 2003 by DNA. He was arrested by Los Angeles police in 2017, but was released on bond.

He then fled to South Carolina, but likely left the state with a stolen handgun, rental car and large amount of cash, the FBI said. Agents said they’re not sure how he obtained so much money, adding that he might have worked as an actor when he lived in Southern California.

In November 2017, he was seen in Alabama, where he led police on a high-speed pursuit. Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Investigators said he traveled to Florida and was seen in November 2017 in Daytona Beach.

The FBI said investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Carlson traveled to other states. He also might have crossed the U.S. border.

He has also resided in the Southern California seaside communities of Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.

The 2017 arrest marked the first time he had been arrested for a felony crime. Carlson was previously arrested for a misdemeanor in Beverly Hills.

The FBI received a confirmed sighting of the suspect in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina. Carlson has ties to the area.

Authorities were searching for a late-model white Hyundai Accent — the same car he was driving in previous sightings. He likely stole a license plate from another vehicle, investigators said.

It was not immediately clear if he was still traveling in the car at the time of the motel shooting.

He might be behind additional sexual assaults, investigators said. A $100,000 reward was issued for information in the case.